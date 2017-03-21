Indian-American Musician Calls Donald Trump's Immigration Policy 'Short-Sighted'

Immigrants are the backbone of American society and a big contributor to the economy, said Indian-American musician Siddhartha Khosla, who believes United States President Donald Trump's immigration policies lack foresight and will take the country backward.Mr Khosla is the founder of American Indie band Goldspot and composer of Golden Globe-nominated drama 'This Is Us'.The singer-composer's parents moved to the US in 1976. Mr Khosla has carved a niche for himself as a musician, composing tunes for TV and films."I think Trump's policies, unfortunately, are a big step backward. This country and many countries around the world are successful because they are formed of immigrants," Mr Khosla told news IANS.The second-generation Indian-America said, "Some immigration policies that he has proposed are pretty short-sighted,".After recent incidents like the shooting of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas, there are concerns about hate crimes increasing in the country.Mr Khosla has also come out with an album 'Aerogramme' featuring songs about the experiences of Indian immigrants in the US.In January, Mr Trump's initial executive order barred people from seven predominantly Muslim countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- from entering the US for 90 days. However, a federal judge issued a stay on that executive order. But on March 6, the President signed a second executive order, where Iraq was excluded from the list."The only way his (Mr Trump's) policy will hold (any relevance) is if it is constitutional and so far he has not delivered anything constitutional regarding the foreign policies. I am not worried about it because the country knows what's best for the country," he said.