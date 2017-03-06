Indian-American Man Found Dead In US's Jersey City

A 29-year-old Indian-American man was found dead in the US state of New Jersey, an incident which the family described as a "personal issue". External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Sunday that the Indian Consulate in the US "has spoken to the father of the deceased in Massachusetts. He says this is a personal family tragedy". Sources said the cause of the death still remained unknown and the medical examiner's office was investigating the incident which took place in Jersey city.Consulate officials have reached out to the man's family in Massachusetts and sources said the family has requested privacy, saying "it is a personal family matter".The sources strongly cautioned that the incident should not be seen as linked to a possible hate crime since all details are still not available and the family too has termed it as a personal issue.The death comes on the heels of several attacks on Indian-origin men in the last few days. Three men have been attacked in different cities of the country raising concerns for safety among the Indian-American community. India too has raised concerns over the crimes with authorities in the US following these attacks. India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna reached out to the State Department to convey his "deep concerns" to US government on recent tragic incidents involving Harnish Patel, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Deep Rai.The US government in response assured India of working with all agencies to ensure "speedy justice" to the victims in the incidents.