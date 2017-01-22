Indian-American Lawmakers Join Protest march Against Donald Trump

All the five Indian-Americans elected to the US Congress have joined the Women's March to protest against new US President Donald Trump's alleged anti-women policies.Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American Senator, was among the several Democratic Senators to address a massive crowd in Washington."We all know the truth: If you are a woman trying to raise a family, you know that a good-paying job is a women's issue," she said."We know that it is right for this nation to prioritise women's issues," she added.In her home State of California, protest marches were held in several cities including Los Angeles."They can take the House, Senate, and White House, but they cannot take away our power. What an extraordinary day," she said."Let's make today a beginning. Let's buckle in, because it's going to be a bumpy ride," Ms Harris said adding that the Womens March really made her believe in the possibilities of the country, with people of all backgrounds united for justice.Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said this is what a movement looks like."Can't see the end of the crowds from stage," she said. "I am so proud to be an immigrant woman, in solidarity with all women and men today," she added.Ms Jayapal had boycotted Trump's inauguration on Friday.Congressman Ami Bera said any discussion of women's rights must include access to safe and affordable health care, including reproductive care."We must continue the struggle for women's equality at home and abroad. Gender should never be a barrier to success," Ms Bera said."In America, respect for the rights of all women and girls must always be one of our core national values," Ms Bera said.In Chicago, Raja Krishnamoorthi addressed a strong crowd of 150,000."Today's march was about people from every walk of life coming together to declare their support for the rights of women and all Americans. Women's rights are human rights," he said.