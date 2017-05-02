'Go F*** Yourself': Indian Films Racist Tirade In Oz, Accent Mocked Too

An Indian man, his pregnant wife and their young daughter were verbally lynched with abuse in Sydney, according to a local newspaper, which says a woman at a park shouted "F#$% India" among other racist remarks.
Highlights
- Indian man asked woman on park bench to make room for his pregnant wife
- Woman shouted at him, he filmed her
- "F#$% India," she yelled, mocked his accent
Utsav Patel asked the woman to make room on the bench she was sitting on so his wife could sit there too. She then flew into a rage, which Mr Patel filmed on his phone.
When he reproached her, she copied his accent. She also said "I don't like them" when witnesses urged her to calm down. "Go f*#4 yourself," she yelled
Watch the entire video here as tweeted by Mr Patel.
We ask for seat and this is what she said #racist#abusive#notacceptableinAustralia#pleaseshare@lunaparksydney@smh@abcnews@9NewsAUSpic.twitter.com/MREEduYrPu- UtsaV (@PatelUtsav4155) April 22, 2017