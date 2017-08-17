Former BJP Politician From Kerala Dies After Falling Off Moving Car In UAE

A politician from Kerala died in an accident in Sharjah after falling from a moving car.Sunitha Prashanth, 40, died on Tuesday after she hit her head on a lamp post after falling off the car on Dhaid Road, the Khaleej Times reported today.Sunitha was the councillor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala's Kasaragod municipality and was a candidate in the Uduma constituency during the state Assembly polls in 2011, said Ganesh Aramanganam, President of the Indian People's Forum in Sharjah.Sunitha was working as a beautician at a salon in Sharjah for the last five years. She was staying along with other colleagues in an apartment in the same building where the salon was, the report said.Mr Aramanganam said that on Tuesday, the owner of the salon took all the staff in her car on a trip as there was pesticide sprayed in their flat."As they were travelling on Dhaid Road, the car's door opened and Sunitha fell out of the car. Unfortunately, her head hit a lamp post and she died on the spot," said Mr Aramanganam.He said Sunitha's four women colleagues suffered injuries. The owner of the salon, who was driving the car, was detained by the police."Sunitha was very active in Kerala politics. She chose to come to the UAE five years ago due to her family's financial issues. In Sharjah, she used to attend the meetings of the Indian People's Forum," said Mr Aramanganam.She is survived by her husband Prashanth and two children. "Her husband was in Kerala, but came here on a three-month visit last month. He was staying in a room in Bur Dubai," Mr Aramanganam added.Mr Aramanganam said efforts to send Sunitha's mortal remains back home were on and a condolence meeting would be held soon.