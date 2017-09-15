'Would Have Killed Myself If Not For Him': Patients Mourn Dr Achutha Reddy Dr Achutha Reddy, 57, was murdered in his clinic in East Wichita in Kansas City on Wednesday night.

"An office manager entered into the office and observed the suspect assaulting Dr Reddy. She attempted to stop the assault which allowed the doctor to flee the office," said, Lt Todd Ojile, a senior police officer. The suspect chased the doctor out of his office, and stabbed him multiple times, Ojile said, adding that the reason for the murder has not been ascertained yet.



A patient of the killed psychiatrist, Cecilia Smith, told a local news channel: "I tried killing myself, and if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have been here today."

Dr Achutha Reddy, who was killed in Kansas, used yoga as part of his treatment.



In a statement, Dr Reddy's family said it "wants to thank each and every one that made his life a joy every day".



Dr Reddy is the second Indian killed this year in Kansas.



