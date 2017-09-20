Delhi High Court Asks Centre To Help 2 Women Get Relief In Saudi Arabia

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to assist two women who lost their family members in separate accidents in Saudi Arabia, in ascertaining and obtaining appropriate monetary relief in that country.It, however, turned down their plea for compensation from the Indian government, saying it was "untenable" and "no relief can be granted".The order came on two petitions filed by Stily George, who lost her husband George Antony in a tyre blast incident in 2014, and Dharohara Devi, whose son Dhirendra Kumar Singh died in another accident in Saudi Arabia."Insofar as the claim for compensation from respondent (Union of India) is concerned, the same is clearly untenable and no relief in this regard can be granted.""However, as far as their quest for assistance to obtain compensation/employment benefits of their deceased relatives is concerned, this Court is of the view that the respondent (government) should extend all possible assistance through diplomatic channels or otherwise to ascertain as to whether they are entitled to any relief and, if so, further assist them to secure the same," Justice Vibhu Bakhru said.The court also said the petitioners are at liberty to make fresh representation and provide all details available with them regarding the incidents and the respective employers of the deceased persons."The respondent will consider the same and take such steps as may be feasible," it said.While Mr Antony had been working with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs in Saudi Arabia since 1997, Mr Singh was employed in a private firm.The petitioners have not received any compensation for the demise of their relatives, the pleas filed through advocate Jose Abraham said.The petitioners claimed that they were entitled to employment benefits of their respective deceased relatives.However, they have been unable to claim it from the employers. It is in this regard that the petitioners have sought the assistance of the central government, the plea said.