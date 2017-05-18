British Indian Surgeon Chinmay Gupte Leads Cricket Bat Design Research

A British Indian surgeon's research on design of a cricket bat aimed at mitigating its dominance over a ball and maintaining balance between the two has been incorporated into the game's official laws and will be enforced from October 1 this year.Chinmay Gupte, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports injuries and senior lecturer at Imperial College London, co-led a team at the college to assess cricket bat performance.The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the sport's governing body, has incorporated his team's findings to ensure that both the cricket bat and ball are treated equally in terms of the laws."The number of sixes scored has increased exponentially over the last 30 years. This has many factors including higher bat-speeds, smaller boundaries and stronger players. There is also no doubt that bat design has enabled far more mis-hits to go for six rather than be out caught," Dr Gupte said."It was important to mitigate these developments to avoid a very one-sided contest between bat and ball," he said.Under the new laws, the maximum thickness of the edge of the bat needs to be less than 40 mm and the overall depth of the bat cannot exceed 67mm.It follows research conducted by Dr Gupte's team alongside colleague Professor Anthony Bull, head of the Imperial's Department of Engineering, to assess cricket bat performance.They found that the bat had, over the years, evolved to such an extent that it gave batsmen a significant advantage over bowlers. While the mass of the bat had increased considerably, it was the shape that made the most difference to a ball's trajectory.Pune-born Chinmay Gupte is the son of Maharashtra cricketer Madhukar Shankar and is a professional cricketer who has played for Middlesex and Gloucester County Cricket clubs and also captained the team for the University of Oxford in his student days."Back when I was the captain of Oxford University I would never have dreamed that I would be influencing the Laws of Cricket. It has been a privilege to help maintain the balance between bat and ball by contributing sound scientific research," said Dr Gupte, Senior Lecturer in Musculoskeletal Science and an Honorary Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon in Trauma and Orthopaedics with a PhD in biomechanics."We at Imperial hope that we can extend our cricket research to better prevention and treatment of serious injuries in cricketers," he said, adding that better finger protection and protecting umpires from high-speed balls were areas that needed focus in international cricket.His team found that the sweet spot, or the prime part of the bat for hitting the ball, situated near the end had increased in size from 80mm in 1905, to 215 mm by 2015.