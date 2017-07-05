Anand Kumar-Led Bihar Super 30 To Get Funds From Saudi NRI For New Initiative

Super 30, a free coaching centre which helps children from economically weaker sections of society prepare to get into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has joined hands with a non-resident Indian for financial help.Obaidur Rahman, a businessman based in Saudi Arabia and chairman of the Bihar Foundation there, has formed an organisation called Rahman 30 which will select 30 students belonging to the minority communities from all over India every year through a screening test.These students will be provided free coaching by Patna-based Super 30 founder-director Anand Kumar."The main objective is to give the students employable education through rigorous training. This is what is lacking for the minorities. They don't get quality technical and job-oriented education due to their poor financial condition," Mr Rahman said, citing various studies.According to a 2014-15 all-India survey by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, minorities continued to be at the bottom among all social groups when it comes to getting higher education, with just 4.4 per cent enrollment. The dropout rate among Muslims was also high at 17.6 per cent."Education is the only way one can make meaningful contribution to society as it has the power to change generations as I have seen at Super 30," Mr Rahman said."When I see successful students like Arbaz Alam, who got into an IIT despite coming from a very humble background, it inspires me to do more in the field of education for the needy. It is quite refreshing to see professors and students from other countries coming to see Super 30 and understand how it shapes students from underprivileged sections of society. We will also look for needy, passionate and talented students."Established in 2002, Super 30 is a pioneering initiative that has ushered in a silent social revolution through mainstreaming of children belonging to the economically backward sections of society by empowering them with quality education to help clear IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for IITs.So far, more than 400 Super 30 students -- from the poorest sections of society and indifferent schooling mentored by Anand and looked after by his family -- have made it to various IITs.