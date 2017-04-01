2 Indian-Origin Men Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Air India Hostess

Two drunk British nationals of Indian-origin were arrested for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old air hostess on an Air India flight from London to New Delhi. After a complaint was registered, the accused, who are real estate agents were arrested in New Delhi but later got bail, police said.The accused were identified as Jaspal Singh, 35, and Charandeep Khaira, 36, who had come to New Delhi from London to attend a marriage ceremony in Jaipur, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia.Their breathalyzer test indicated they were drunk, he said.On March 29, while they were on the flight, they asked the air hostess to get them some food. When she took some time to respond, they got irritated and started making lewd statements, police said.Once the plane landed in New Delhi, the crew reported the matter to the security agencies and a case was registered.In a statement, Air India condemned the incident and said that they will also investigate the matter at their end."The AI is also carrying out its probe and the incident is condemned. At the same time we urge our passengers to draw a line of ethics while flying and using our services so that it does not cause inconvenience to either the airline, supporting staff or our valued travelers," Air India said in its statement.