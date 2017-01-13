YouTuber 'Crazy Sumit', Associate Arrested For Kissing 'Prank' Videos

The YouTuber prankster who posted videos of him randomly kissing women and running away was arrested today along with an associate. He has been charged for molestation and under the provisions of the IT Act.The video which went viral was taken down after sharp criticism. Shot on the streets of Delhi, Sumit Verma was purportedly seen approaching a woman walking alone, forcibly kissing her on her cheek and running away. In another instance, he was seen spraying something in the eyes of a man, kissing the woman along with him and running away.After the backlash on the "kissing and running" video, he had issued an apology in another video which was also taken down.His YouTube channel by the name of 'The Crazy Sumit' has over 1.5 lakh subscribers.Police said social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, where the controversial video were uploaded, will now be able to share the data with them since the case has been registered.