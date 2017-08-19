Youth Allegedly Burnt To Death By Family Of 'Lover' In Punjab

A man who succumbed to his burn injuries at a hospital, alleged in his dying declaration that he was kidnapped, beaten badly and then set on fire by his "lover's" family even as they claimed that he set himself ablaze outside their house in Punjab's Phagwara town, police said today.Amir Malik alias Vicky (34), who sustained over 80 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries last night at Jalandhar hospital, police said.Mr Malik, who belonged to a nearby Samrai village, was deported from Australia one-and-a-half-months ago and had an affair with a girl, police said.In his statement given to magistrate, he had claimed that he was kidnapped and bundled into a car by the four members of the girls' family, blindfolded, beaten badly at an undisclosed place and then set ablaze, said Satnampura SHO Bharat Masih.The SHO said that a case under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) was registered against Sandeep, Saket, Jassi and Gurminder Singh.However, girl's uncle Rajesh Kumar alleged that since they were opposed to their relationship, Mr Malik wielding a sharp-edged weapon and a bottle of petrol in his hands, yesterday came on his bike and allegedly barged into their house and threatened to immolate himself in case the girl was not allowed to go with him, police said.As the girl's family informed the police, Mr Malik allegedly set himself ablaze in front of their house.Mr Kumar said that they tried to douse the fire but the youth had sustained serious burn injuries by that time.Mr Malik was rushed to local civil hospital from where he was referred to Jalandhar as his condition was critical, police said.Police said that on a complaint of Mr Kumar, a case was registered against Malik under sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.Earlier also, he was booked under these and other relevant Sections of IPC for attacking Sanket David, girl's brother-in-law, at Chaheru village on August 3, police said.