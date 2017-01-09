Your Father Is Very Stubborn, Mulayam Singh Teased Akhilesh's Daughter

Highlights Party patriarch Mulayam Singh feuding with son Akhilesh Akhilesh Yadav's young daughters visit Mulayam Singh "Your father is stubborn," he teases, asks them to relay message

If the inter-connected homes between Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav have devolved into a battle zone as the patriarch and Chief Minister collide for control of their party, there's a unique peace-keeping mission that's sprung up: 15-year-old Aditi and Tina, 10. The daughters of Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav have been happily crossing party lines, skipping back and forth to meet their grandfather, said sources.In fact, just a few days ago, Mulayam Singh, 77, playfully chided Tina, "Your father is very stubborn." She promptly conveyed this complaint to the Chief Minister, who responded, laughing, "Yes, I am."With Uttar Pradesh set to begin voting in just a month, the Yadavs' crisis has left the party unable to focus on campaigning. Mulayam Singh is guided in his decisions by younger brother Shivpal Yadav and close aide Amar Singh. The 43-year-old Chief Minister, on the other hand, has teamed with another uncle, Ram Gopal Yadav. Both have claimed rights to the party symbol of the cycle, which is easily recognized by voters. Last week, Mulayam Singh met the Election Commission to demand that the cycle be considered his asset and not his son's. As he flew back to Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav was reportedly prepping to receive him at the airport with wife Dimple and their daughters in an attempt to break the ice. But then came word that Amar Singh, who the Chief Minister wants expelled, was also on the plane, and the welcoming line at the airport was abandoned.