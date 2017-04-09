You May Soon Have To Carry Aadhaar Card Or Passport To Board Domestic Flight

Domestic fliers may soon have to carry their passport or Aadhaar card if a new proposal of the aviation ministry on passenger identification goes through.The ministry wants a foolproof identification system as a first step towards creating a No Fly List of unruly passengers. Sources say Aadhaar identification or passport will help distinguish between troublemakers and genuine passengers even if they have the same names.The decision comes after the row over Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad, who was banned by Air India from flying for assaulting an Air India staffer. The national carrier was supported by seven other private airlines in blacklisting Mr Gaikwad. The ban, however, ended after written instructions from the Civil Aviation Ministry to Air India.On Friday, Air India claimed that they had blocked attempts by Mr Gaikwad to buy an online ticket. But the lawmaker denied it and said someone else with the same name may have booked. "I have made no booking. Please check with Air India who booked using my name," Mr Gaikwad told reporters outside parliament."Such attempts to impersonate will be difficult if a passenger is asked to give out his passport or Aadhaar card," said a government official who didn't wish to be identified.The ministry will put these proposals on its websites for all the stakeholders including airlines and passengers to comment before taking a final call.Along with the No Fly List, the ministry also plans to introduce a system of graded punishment for unruly passengers depending on the severity of offence.