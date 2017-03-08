Collapse
Expand

You Have Families Too, Terrorists Warned After Attack On Cop In Jammu And Kashmir

All India | | Updated: March 08, 2017 12:56 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
You Have Families Too, Terrorists Warned After Attack On Cop In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police have issued a strong warning to terrorists after attack

Srinagar:  Terrorists should realize that they too have families, the Jammu and Kashmir police said today in a strong warning after an attack on an officer's home on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir director General of Police SP Vaid said, "Terrorists should realise they too have families. Let Militants take this as a warning."

The police chief also said, "This is between police and terrorists,  families should not be brought into this conflict."

The warning refers to an attack in South Kashmir's Shopian on a police officer's home. The terrorists barged in, held the officer's family hostage and also vandalized the home. They demanded that the officer quit his job.

"But let me tell you militants must realise they also have families. They don't join militancy with  the permission of families. If police starts doing this what will happen to their families?" Mr Vaid told reporters.

He said despite necessary steps, it's not possible to protect every policeman's family. "They are all over the Valley...there are 85,000 policemen and it may be impractical..."

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READMinute-By-Minute Details Of Lucknow Encounter In Which Suspect Was Killed
Jammu and Kashmir policeJ&K DGPShopian attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLoganCommando 2

................................ Advertisement ................................