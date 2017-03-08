You Have Families Too, Terrorists Warned After Attack On Cop In Jammu And Kashmir

Terrorists should realize that they too have families, the Jammu and Kashmir police said today in a strong warning after an attack on an officer's home on Monday.Jammu and Kashmir director General of Police SP Vaid said, "Terrorists should realise they too have families. Let Militants take this as a warning."The police chief also said, "This is between police and terrorists, families should not be brought into this conflict."The warning refers to an attack in South Kashmir's Shopian on a police officer's home. The terrorists barged in, held the officer's family hostage and also vandalized the home. They demanded that the officer quit his job."But let me tell you militants must realise they also have families. They don't join militancy with the permission of families. If police starts doing this what will happen to their families?" Mr Vaid told reporters.He said despite necessary steps, it's not possible to protect every policeman's family. "They are all over the Valley...there are 85,000 policemen and it may be impractical..."