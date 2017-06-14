Uttar Pradesh Government Considers Loan Waiver For People With Physical Disabilities

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering the introduction of a loan waiver for people with physical disabilities, on the lines of the ambitious crop loan waiver announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for farmers.The Uttar Pradesh government wants to waive pending loans worth Rs 3.88 crore, said state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar."In the next 100 days, the endeavour of the department will be to waive pending loans worth Rs 3.88 crore which were availed of by 6,821 people with disabilities. So far, loans worth Rs 1.60 crore have been paid by them," said Mr Rajbhar."We want to waive-off the loans on the lines of crop loan waiver announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added.At present, there are almost two crore people with physical disabilities residing in UP.The minister also said that the government is taking steps to link people with disabilities with the Centre's National Skill Development Mission."They are also being encouraged to start their cottage industries and gradually venture into the MSME (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) sector," the minister added.He also said that in this regard, the financial assistance provided to people with physical disabilities to start their own enterprise could be raised from the existing Rs 30,000 to Rs one lakh."The state government has already increased the amount of pension from Rs 300 to Rs 500. The marriage fund has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000. Apart from this, people's elected representatives have now been authorised to issue income certificates to the people with disabilities," Mr Rajbhar said.