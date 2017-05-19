Yogi Adityanath To Showcase Modi Government Achievements In Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti among other prominent leaders and MPs will visit Bihar to showcase the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past three years.The Narendra Modi government will complete its third year in office on May 26, 2017. Celebrations to mark the government's third anniversary will derive much substance from the personal brand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will last 20 days. PM Modi will personally lead five programs, the first of which will be held in Guwahati in Assam."Our prominent national and state leaders will visit various parts of the country to showcase the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past three years," senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi told reporters here."As part of the party's massive campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti among other prominent leaders and MPs will be visiting the state between May 25 to June 15," Sushil Modi said.A proposal along with the list of prominent leaders, who will visit Bihar to showcase achievements, has come to the state unit, he said while making it clear that the date has not been finalised yet with regard to visit of any leader including Yogi Adityanath."After holding talks with the leaders, who will visit Bihar, and their convenience, the party will decide as to which leader will go where," the former Deputy Chief Minister said.