Yogi Adityanath To Monitor Crime In UP Through Special Cell In Office

The BJP says it is taking steps to ensure that crime across Uttar Pradesh curbed. One of the initiatives it has taken is to set up a special cell by which the chief minister can personally monitor the situation.

All India | | Updated: May 12, 2017 14:49 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yogi Adityanath To Monitor Crime In UP Through Special Cell In Office

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally monitor the crime situation in the state. (File)

Lucknow:  A special cell to monitor crime will be set up in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office and will be personally overseen by him, the state's Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said today. Mr Sharma said that the BJP government had ensured the security of the common man and checked crime in 50 days.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party's criticism of the law and order situation under the BJP government, Mr Sharma said, "Those SP leaders, who have carried criminals and rapists with them in their cars should introspect."

"A special cell will be constituted in Chief Minister's office for crime monitoring, which will be done personally by the chief minister," the minister added. Speaking about the caste-based unrest in UP's Saharanpur, Mr Sharma said law and order was a serious issue and "many things have to be worked out".

Questioned about party legislator Radha Mohan Das Agarwal's spat with a woman police officer in Gorakhpur, the minister said that Mr Adityanath had asked all legislators to exercise restraint while dealing with officers, "especially women". He, however, defended the MLA saying that people in Gorakhpur had complained about the police officer's "tough actions".

The incident took place in Gorakhpur last week when the police officer, leading a team to evict protesters, was publicly admonished by Mr Agarwal.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READDonald Trump Asked FBI Director 3 Times If He Was Target Of Investigations
Yogi AdityanathUP CrimeSpecial Cell UP CrimeUP Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreGuardians Of The Galaxy 2Moto E4Amazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................