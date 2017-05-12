Yogi Adityanath To Monitor Crime In UP Through Special Cell In Office

A special cell to monitor crime will be set up in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office and will be personally overseen by him, the state's Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said today. Mr Sharma said that the BJP government had ensured the security of the common man and checked crime in 50 days.Referring to the Samajwadi Party's criticism of the law and order situation under the BJP government, Mr Sharma said, "Those SP leaders, who have carried criminals and rapists with them in their cars should introspect.""A special cell will be constituted in Chief Minister's office for crime monitoring, which will be done personally by the chief minister," the minister added. Speaking about the caste-based unrest in UP's Saharanpur, Mr Sharma said law and order was a serious issue and "many things have to be worked out".Questioned about party legislator Radha Mohan Das Agarwal's spat with a woman police officer in Gorakhpur, the minister said that Mr Adityanath had asked all legislators to exercise restraint while dealing with officers, "especially women". He, however, defended the MLA saying that people in Gorakhpur had complained about the police officer's "tough actions".The incident took place in Gorakhpur last week when the police officer, leading a team to evict protesters, was publicly admonished by Mr Agarwal.