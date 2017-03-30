Yogi Adityanath Throws Feast, Says Wanted To Meet Architects Of Victory

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 30, 2017 08:37 IST
15 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yogi Adityanath Throws Feast, Says Wanted To Meet Architects Of Victory

Yogi Adityanath has moved into 5 Kalidas Marg bungalow in the state capital. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow:  Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a thanksgiving feast for BJP leaders at his official residence in Lucknow on Wednesday after the party's massive victory in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"I wanted to see the people because of whose hard work the party has got such a massive win," the Chief Minister said. The guest list comprised senior ministers in his team and the two Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

The 44-year-old Chief Minister - who represented Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh for nearly two decades - has said he was told about his new job just a day before he took oath on March 19. "Amit Shah told me that tomorrow is the oath-taking ceremony," he said at the UP Yoga Mahotsav, adding he left home in Gorakhpur with just two sets of saffron robes that were handy.

At his 5 Kalidas Marg bungalow in the state capital that he had moved into earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath, however, had a message for the BJP's war horses too. He told them that the massive win had come bundled with big responsibilities. "Now we will have to stamp out blackmarketeering, dishonesty and corruption in the state," he declared.

He also pledged to raise the quality of primary education in the state. The Chief Minister added shoes as one of the facility that young school children should get from the state government, apart from school bags and uniform.

Trending

Share this story on

15 Shares
ALSO READUP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Says, Namaz Similar To Surya Namaskar
Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh Chief Minister5 Kalidas Marg bungalow

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8 Launch EventGST BillSamsung Galaxy S8

................................ Advertisement ................................