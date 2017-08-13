Yogi Adityanath Speaks On Gorakhpur Hospital Child Deaths: Highlights

Here are the highlights of his news conference:

Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) assured me of the centre's help. (Health Minister) JP Nadda came here on the PM's order. He had sent the DG day before yesterday.

A report was also sought into the tragedy. The officers have compiled a report and based on that we have come to a conclusion that an inquiry into the incident is very important.

I have fixed the problem of insufficient nurses at BRD (Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital).

Our fight is also a fight against encephalitis. We have vaccinated 90 lakh children across districts.

PM Modi has sent a team of specialists to look into the matter.

I have visited the medical college at least four times. On August 9, I personally interacted with teams to chalk out a plan to prevent acute encephalitis. I asked for their inputs. I made it clear to them that I don't want any more cases.

Nobody can be more concerned about these kids. Nobody can feel their pain more than me.

I would request all to inspect these wards for first-hand experience. I want journalists to go to these wards to see for themselves how they are kept.

We have made all the preparations to fight chikungunya, dengue, malaria and other diseases.

Don't just sit outside and present a false image of reality. I request all journalists to go to the wards in a group of two-three people.

We will discuss all the aspects of this issue once the special committee report is out. Let's not jump to conclusions before that.

