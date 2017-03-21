Yogi Adityanath's Dig At Rahul Gandhi In Farewell Speech In Parliament

Yogi Adityanath, the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took a dig at Rahul Gandhi in an unscheduled farewell speech in Parliament today. "I am a year younger than Rahul Gandhi and a year older than Akhilesh Yadav. I came between their jodi (alliance). That is why the alliance failed," the saffron-robed five-time lawmaker quipped in the Lok Sabha, where he continues to be a member.Two days after taking over as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrived to cheers of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" from members of the ruling BJP."Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as an icon and set an example in the world," Yogi Adityanath said, dedicating much of his speech to thanksgiving after being assigned charge of India's most important state.Yogi Adityanath was sworn in on Sunday, days after the BJP scored a massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh election."The PM remained steadfast on his commitment to run a government for the poor, for the farmers, without any discrimination," he said.This morning, Yogi Adityanath met the Prime Minister, BJP Chief Amit Shah and also President Pranab Mukherjee.