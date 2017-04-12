Yogi Adityanath Scraps Samajwadi Pension Scheme, Orders Review

The Uttar Pradesh government has scrapped the Samajwadi Pension Scheme of the previous Samajwadi Party government and ordered a detailed review of its beneficiaries.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was reviewing various schemes being run by the Social Welfare Department of the state, asked the officials to stall the pension scheme and review the list of beneficiaries so as to know whether they are deserving candidates fulfilling eligibility criterion, an official spokesman said.The officials have been asked to complete the review of beneficiaries in a month's time, the spokesman said, adding that there was a suggestion during the presentation to rename the scheme as 'Mukhyamantri Pension Yojna' (Chief Minister's Pension Scheme).The scheme is aimed at providing a pension of Rs 500 per month to Below Poverty Line families.Chief Minister Adityanath also directed the officials to review doubling the pension amount of Rs 500 for widows, people with disabilities, and senior citizens and present it before the cabinet.