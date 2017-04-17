Yogi Adityanath Says Silence On Triple Talaq Like 'Draupadi' Episode

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, today referred to an episode of the epic Mahabharata on Draupadi to express condemnation of silence on the triple talaq practice."There's a new debate in the country. You must have seen. Different theories are being propagated. Some are silent on the issue," Yogi Adityanath said."When I see people silent on the raging issue, the episode from Mahabharata comes to my mind. Draupadi asked the palace - who is responsible for this situation? Who's responsible for this crime? Vidura said those responsible are criminals, those who supported this incident are culprits, those who are silent are responsible," he added.The saffron-robed Chief Minister was referring to the Mahabharata episode on the humiliation of Draupadi, in which the silence of court elders was judged in the same measure as the crime.The political narrative, he said, is silent over triple talaq. "The system makes them stand in court with those guilty, the supporters and with those who are silent," he said.The comments come at a time the Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the practice of instant divorce by uttering "talaq" thrice and debating whether the court has the right to step in.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken against triple talaq.Earlier this month, the Centre told the Supreme Court that 'triple talaq' was among customs that impact the social status and dignity of Muslim women and deny them fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.