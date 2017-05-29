Yogi Adityanath Pushes For Digital Government Records, Wants 'E-Office' By October

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed officials to implement e-office system in the state secretariat from October 1 and asked them to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same by June 15.Under the e-office system, physical files would be replaced with digital files, which would expedite disposal of files by prevent time wastage."Chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has been directed by the Chief Minister to present a DPR of e-office system implementation by June 15. The Chief Minister has stressed that was most necessary for better maintenance and upkeep of records and files and making the running of the system more easy and transparent," an official spokesman said here.The Chief Minister has formed a group of officials who would deliberate on required hardware, software, training of personnel and making way for digitisation of existing physical files for implementation of the system.