Yogi Adityanath Praises Maharana, Says Akbar, Babar Were Invaders

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at an event held in Lucknow on the occasion of the 477th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap yesterday.

All India | | Updated: May 10, 2017 15:13 IST
"Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were "invaders"," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath

Lucknow:  Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were "invaders" and the youngsters should follow the path shown by leaders like Maharana Pratap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

He said the problems of the country will vanish if this truth is accepted.

Mr Adityanath was speaking at an event held in Lucknow on the occasion of the 477th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap yesterday.

"Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji are our role models, and we must follow the path shown by them. Youngsters must learn a lesson from the self-respect and strength of character from Maharana Pratap. Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were invaders. The sooner we accept the truth, all the problems of our country will vanish," he said.

Asking the audience to treasure the rich history of the country, the UP CM said, "A community which does not have the capacity to treasure its rich history, can never keep its geography safe."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) V K Singh were also present on the occasion.

 

