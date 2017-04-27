Yogi Adityanath Government Transfers 84 Bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh

In by far the biggest reshuffle of IAS officials in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday transferred 84 IAS officers, including 38 district magistrates. Among the district magistrates shifted out include those of Lucknow, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kannauj, Ghaziabad and Mathura. Eleven officials of the Secretary and Principal Secretary ranks have also been rejigged.This comes nearly a week after the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred nearly 41 senior officers and brought in new faces to head four development authorities, including PM Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. He had also, then, replaced the district magistrate of his hometown of Gorakhpur.Yogi Adityanath also replaced Javeed Ahmed with Sulkhan Singh as the chief of the Uttar Pradesh police.Among the officials transferred on Wednesday include Housing Commissioner Dheeraj Sahu, who has now been given the additional charge of Excise Commissioner - a post which was, till Wednesday, held by Mrityunjaya Narayan. Mr Narayan also holds the charge of Secretary to the Chief Minister.District Magistrate Shamim Ahmad Khan of Etawah, the pocketborough of the Mulayam Singh Yadav clan, has been shifted as Special Secretary of Urban Development Department and replaced with Selva Kumar J.Yashwant Rao and Jagdish Prasad have been appointed respective district magistrates of Mainpuri and Kannauj - parliamentary constituencies of the Mulayam Singh Yadav clan. While Mainpuri is held by his nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Kannauj is the Lok Sabha seat of Dimple Yadav, the wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.The district magistrate of Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, has also been transferred.Minishti S has been made the DM of Ghaziabad, adjoining the national capital, while Brajesh Narayan Singh is the new DM of Noida.