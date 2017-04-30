Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials To Take Action Against Illegal Firecracker Factories

Taking note of an incident in Ghaziabad where five persons died in a fire yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed state officials to identify illegal firecracker factories and act against those operating them.Yogi Adityanath termed it as "tragic", the incident which occurred in Ghaziabad district yesterday in which five persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out at a cracker warehouse.He directed all the district magistrates and superintendents of police to identify all illegal firecracker factories in the state and take stern action against those operating them.No factory should operate without a licence and it should be ascertained that those having the licence are operating as per norms, he told officials."It should be ensured that, firecracker factories do not operate in populated areas," the Chief Minister said.Five persons died in a fire that broke out at a cracker warehouse yesterday afternoon in Farrukh Nagar village in Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district.