Yogi Adityanath Addresses Press Conference After Being Chosen As UP Chief Minister: Highlights

The central parliamentary board had a meeting today

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders

Many legislators named Yogi Adityanath as the CM designate

As per the regulations, after the name of Yogi ji was suggested, I asked all legislators if they had anyone else in mind

But upon hearing his name, none of the legislators had any problem and approved of him as the CM in one voice

Therefore, Yogi Adityanath has been made the CM designate for the state of UP

Oath taking will take place at 2:15 pm tomorrow in UP

PM Modi and Amit Shah will also attend the ceremony

This mandate is against corruption, caste politics, vote bank politics

UP CM Designate Yogi Adityanath and the deputy CMs will address media tomorrow

Controversial BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will be the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP's five-time parliamentarian was formally elected as legislature party leader during a party meeting held today. Yogi Adityanath will be 32nd chief minister of the state. He will be sworn in tomorrow at Lucknow's sprawling Smriti Upvan complex near the Ambedkar memorial. Uttar Pradesh will also have two deputy chief ministers: Dinesh Sharma, the Lucknow Mayor who has party president Amit Shah's trust, and Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party president in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP's face among the state's most backward castes. The name of Yogi Adityanath, also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in eastern UP, began to do the rounds as a possible candidate only on Saturday afternoon. As his supporters raised slogans in Lucknow this morning to demand that Yogi Adityanath be made Chief Minister, the lawmaker flew down to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and returned to Lucknow on a chartered flight along with the party's UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.Venkaiah Naidu, the central observer of the BJP, is addressing the media