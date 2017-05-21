Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Accuses Opposition Of Creating Trouble In Uttar Pradesh

Facing criticism over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today alleged that opposition parties were trying to create "anarchy" in some places and warned of strict action against those taking the law into their hands.Addressing a function in Moradabad, he said criminal elements, who had a free run over the last 15 years and created 'jungleraj' in the state, cannot change in a day and were trying to make "mischief" but his government was taking steps to rein them in."I want to warn them again... They should mend their ways or be ready to face the consequences. We will not let any farmer, labourer, trader or daughter suffer," he said, addressing a gathering after distributing wheelchairs to the differently-abled at Ratupura village.He claimed that the crime rate has come down after his government took charge and the situation will improve in coming days. He said those violating the law will not be spared, regardless of their political affiliation."Law and order in the state has improved but at some places opposition parties are trying to create 'arajakata' (anarchy). Party workers should expose and thwart such attempts," Yogi Adityanath said in Bareilly while addressing party workers."Our main priority is to establish rule of law in the state. I want to assure the people of the state that if someone tries to take the law into their hands, the government and the administration will deal with them firmly," he added.The Chief Minister said his government had cracked down on the anti-social elements, and cited the anti-Romeo squads against eveteasing and shutting down of illegal slaughterhouses."Every person in the state is feeling safe .... Criminals should leave the state or be ready to go to jail," Yogi Adityanath said.Recent incidents of violence have led to criticism of the BJP by Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress."This government has clearly failed to fulfil its foremost constitutional duty of providing peaceful and secure life to the people," BSP chief Mayawati said yesterday.