Yoga Part Of Everyday Life In Switzerland, Says President Doris Leuthard

Championed by the Modi government on international platforms, Yoga has also become a part of everyday life among Swiss citizens."Indian teachings such as yoga now are part of everyday life of lot of Swiss citizens, also in my life, not everyday but in a weekly life," Swiss President Doris Leuthard said in New Delhi today while addressing a business session organised by industry chambers.She also said that there is a fascination in India for Swiss mountains and it is probably supported by Bollywood films.Following a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations (UN) has declared June 21 as World Yoga Day.The Swiss President also said that India enjoys high respect in her country because "you are the world's largest democracy and a country that places as much importance in public political participation as we do"."We are impressed by India's rich history and culture. They have inspired many Swiss writers and travellers," she added.Yesterday, President Leuthard and PM Modi agreed on continuing their cooperation in the fight against black money, while also discussing a bilateral investment agreement and the Paris agreement on climate change.PM Modi also thanked Switzerland for giving due recognition to Ayurveda, saying that Indian traditional medicine can play an important role in health and wellness.Apart from that, India signed an agreement to get Swiss made "tilting trains", which run in 11 countries.Doris Leuthard's visit followed PM Modi's trip to Switzerland in June 2016, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in several decades.