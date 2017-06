World Yoga Day 2017: PM Modi leads thousands of yoga enthusiasts from Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow.

Lucknow: Thousands of yoga enthusiasts braved rains and gathered in Lucknow's Ambedkar Sabha Sthal, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the gathering as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations. Dressed in a white T-shirt, PM Modi greeted the people from the stage he shared with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and jokingly told the large gathering -- where people used the yoga mats to shield themselves -- that he had now learnt the benefits of the yoga mat as well. In his address, the prime minister also pointed out how the UN had accepted his proposal in record time to celebrate June 21 as the International Yoga Day.