Yes, Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka Sharma Will Be Your Radha. Watch First Jab Harry Met Sejal Song

Highlights
- Anushka's agreed to be SRK's Radha, finally
- Radha has been sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan
- Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4
Dear Harry, here's Sejal's answer. (Watch Radha here).
Meanwhile, Sejal also replied to Harry via tweet.
Haan Harry! Banungi Teri Radha!— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 21, 2017
I thought you always knew! @iamsrk@RedChilliesEnt@sonymusicindia#RadhaOutNowhttps://t.co/nR3RDuJpib
Radha was released by the film's stars at an event in Ahmedabad to which some 7,000 local women named Sejal were invited. Only the filmy Sejal gets to be Radha though.
Meri Sejals, Meri Radhas... made Imtiaz Ali take this picture so he stays out of it... love you all https://t.co/qSmdTl4M0Zpic.twitter.com/CBD44yhtxS— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 21, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and has been shot in Prague, Budapest and Punjab. Three mini trails of the film have been released so far. The film tracks the love story of Harry and Sejal.
Watch the mini trails here (if you haven't already).
Of Harry's 'kharab character'
Harry and Sejal's indemnity bond
And their excuse
The trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal will be out closer to the release of the film. Of the mini trails concept, the 51-year-old actor earlier said, "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters."
