Yes, Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka Sharma Will Be Your Radha. Watch First Jab Harry Met Sejal Song

Meri Sejals, Meri Radhas... made Imtiaz Ali take this picture so he stays out of it... love you all https://t.co/qSmdTl4M0Zpic.twitter.com/CBD44yhtxS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 21, 2017

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. Titled, the song opens with SRK explaining to Anushka why 'Punjabi singers sing so loud.' However, Anushka is still confused. So SRK explains himself through song. (SRK, she's got it now). Her answer is - Main Bani Teri Radha . In, Shah Rukh Khan plays PunjabiHarry while Anushka Sharma stars as GujaratiSejal.has been composed by Pritam and sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan. With the song, Sejal gave Harry her word and agreed to become his Radha. Didn't get us? Yesterday, SRK asked Anushka whether she would be his Radha. Anushka asked him to wait till today.Dear Harry, here's Sejal's answer. (Watchhere).Meanwhile, Sejal also replied to Harry via tweet.was released by the film's stars at an event in Ahmedabad to which some 7,000 local women named Sejal were invited. Only the filmy Sejal gets to be Radha though.is directed by Imtiaz Ali and has been shot in Prague, Budapest and Punjab. Three mini trails of the film have been released so far. The film tracks the love story of Harry and Sejal.Watch the mini trails here (if you haven't already).The trailer ofwill be out closer to the release of the film. Of the mini trails concept, the 51-year-old actor earlier said, "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters."releases on August 4.