The first song, Radha, from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. And yes, Anushka finally agreed to become SRK's Radha

All India | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2017 18:51 IST
Yes, Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka Sharma Will Be Your Radha. Watch First Jab Harry Met Sejal Song

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal

  1. Anushka's agreed to be SRK's Radha, finally
  2. Radha has been sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan
  3. Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4
The first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. Titled Radha, the song opens with SRK explaining to Anushka why 'Punjabi singers sing so loud.' However, Anushka is still confused. So SRK explains himself through song. (SRK, she's got it now). Her answer is - Main Bani Teri Radha. In Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan plays Punjabi munda Harry while Anushka Sharma stars as Gujarati chhori Sejal. Radha has been composed by Pritam and sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan. With the song, Sejal gave Harry her word and agreed to become his Radha. Didn't get us? Yesterday, SRK asked Anushka whether she would be his Radha. Anushka asked him to wait till today.

Dear Harry, here's Sejal's answer. (Watch Radha here).
 

Meanwhile, Sejal also replied to Harry via tweet.
 

Radha was released by the film's stars at an event in Ahmedabad to which some 7,000 local women named Sejal were invited. Only the filmy Sejal gets to be Radha though.
 

Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and has been shot in Prague, Budapest and Punjab. Three mini trails of the film have been released so far. The film tracks the love story of Harry and Sejal.

Watch the mini trails here (if you haven't already).

Of Harry's 'kharab character'
 

Harry and Sejal's indemnity bond
 

And their excuse
 

The trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal will be out closer to the release of the film. Of the mini trails concept, the 51-year-old actor earlier said, "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters."

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4.
 

Trending

