Would Deal With Only Legal Aspect Of Triple Talaq: Supreme Court

Supreme Court today said it would decide issues pertaining to "legal" aspects of the practices of triple talaq, and would not deal with the question whether divorce under Islamic law needs to be supervised by courts as it falls under the legislative domain."You (lawyers for parties) sit together and finalise the issues to be deliberated upon by us. We are listing it day after tomorrow for deciding the issues," a bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justices NV Ramana and DY Chandrachud said.The bench made it clear to the parties concerned that it would not deal with the factual aspects of the particular case and would rather decide the legal issue."We are not interested with facts at all. We are only interested in dealing with the legal issue," the bench said.The top court said that the question whether divorce under Muslim Personal Law needs to be supervised by either courts or by a court-supervised institutional arbitration falls under the legislative domain.The court, meanwhile, allowed the lawyers to file small synopsis of cases pertaining to alleged victims of triple talaq.The Centre had earlier opposed the practice of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.The Ministry of Law and Justice referred to constitutional principles like gender equality, secularism, international covenants, religious practices and marital law prevalent in various Islamic countries.Responding to a batch of petitions including the one filed by Shayaro Bano challenging the validity of such practices among Muslims, the Centre first dealt with the right of gender equality under the Constitution.