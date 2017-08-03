Worms In Food, No Electricity In Classes, Case Filed Against UP School

Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Gulabo Devi has ordered the registration of an FIR against two employees of a residential school in Sinhawali village in Sambhal after gross anomalies were found during an inspection.During the inspection yesterday, worms were found in eatables kept in the school kitchen and a number of students were found to be suffering from skin diseases, the minister told news agency PTI today.The students also alleged that they were served only two 'rotis' (bread) and were forced to go out in fields to relieve themselves instead of using the school toilet, she said.It was also revealed that an amount of Rs 10,000 was charged as admission fee whereas the school is supposed to provide free education, she said, adding that there was no arrangement for electricity and fans either.Around 200 students are enrolled in the government run school at present.The minister also asked Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rashid Khan to take a note of the inadequacies by paying a visit to the school. On the minister's directive, the SDM ordered arrest of clerk Syam Sunder and another employee, and registration of an FIR against them.Mr Khan said that a team of doctors has been sent to the school today and arrangements are being made for electricity and water. A team has also been sent there for taking samples of eatables, he added.