World Health Day 2017 Theme: Depression, Let's talk

On World Health Day 2017, here are some facts about India you need to know.
World Health Day 2017
- In the age group of 15-29 years, the suicide rate per 1 lakh people is as high as 35.5.
- 1 out of 4 children, in the age group of 13-15 years, suffer from depression
- About one-fifth students in India have reported low levels of parental engagement
- Though depression affects all people across all demographic groups, it is more common among teens, adolescents, youth, women after childbirth (postpartum depression) and those above 60.
In the last decade, cases of depression have surged by nearly 20 percent. According to WHO, depression is "persistent sadness and a loss of interest in activities that people normally enjoy, accompanied by an inability to carry out daily activities for two weeks or more."
On World Health Day 2017, here are some suggestions from WHO to overcome depression:
- Government needs to increase investment for people with mental health disorder.
- Introduce improved support system and scale up programmes with mental health disorders
- Better funding for research to facilitate better services
- Trained human resources for better mental healthcare.
(With inputs from WHO report)