World Health Day 2017 Theme: Depression, Let's talk

In the age group of 15-29 years, the suicide rate per 1 lakh people is as high as 35.5.

1 out of 4 children, in the age group of 13-15 years, suffer from depression

About one-fifth students in India have reported low levels of parental engagement

Though depression affects all people across all demographic groups, it is more common among teens, adolescents, youth, women after childbirth (postpartum depression) and those above 60.

Government needs to increase investment for people with mental health disorder.

Introduce improved support system and scale up programmes with mental health disorders

Better funding for research to facilitate better services

Trained human resources for better mental healthcare.

World Health Day 2017 will be celebrated on April 7. Each year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) selects a theme highlighting a particular priority area of public health. The theme for this year's global health awareness day is 'Depression: Let's Talk'. According to WHO, India has the highest suicide rate among 10 South-East Asian countries and depression is one of the leading causes for this. Globally, it is the biggest cause of ill health and disability, says WHO. In South-East Asia region, a massive 86 million people are affected by depression.On World Health Day 2017, here are some facts about India you need to know.In the last decade, cases of depression have surged by nearly 20 percent. According to WHO, depression is "persistent sadness and a loss of interest in activities that people normally enjoy, accompanied by an inability to carry out daily activities for two weeks or more."On World Health Day 2017, here are some suggestions from WHO to overcome depression:(With inputs from WHO report)