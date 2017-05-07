Working To Make UP Free Of Samajwadi Party: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

A Samajwadi Party-free Uttar Pradesh and a Congress-free India is the goal of the BJP and it is making big strides in that direction,deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said.He said that on the completion of first 100 days in office, the Yogi Adityanath government will bring a white paper on "what it inherited from the previous SP government, what it has done so far and the road map for future"."One cannot feel the change in 48 days. Once the BJP government completes 100 days in office, the people would be able to make a clear distinction between the performance of the current and the previous government," a confident Mr Maurya told PTI in an interview.He said a big difference "between us and the previous SP government is that the earlier regime put its self-interest ahead of the development of the state". Mr Maurya said whatever the BJP government has done in 48 days could have been achieved by the SP government also, but it failed to do so as it was only interested in its own development.The deputy chief minister gave a summary of what the Adiyanath government is planning to do and achieve on the development front in the state.He said it is mulling action against illegal tanneries on the banks of the Ganga in Unnao and Kanpur as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal."The previous government lacked willpower to take action against the illegal tanneries which pollute the river," Mr Maurya said.The government is also considering resurrecting cinema halls that had shut operations due to losses.He said the government can also ask cinema halls' owners to disseminate information on the government's welfare schemes before the screening of films.Mr Maurya told PTI that the state's Public Works Department is employing new technologies for constructing roads."The new technology uses the remainder of the old roads as the construction material for new ones. This will ensure longevity. The average age of roads is 5 years," he said.On the upcoming urban local body polls in the state, he said the BJP will continue its string of victories."The way we won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the UP Assembly polls ... the results would be same in the urban local body polls," he said.