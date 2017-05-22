Won't Talk Presidential Election At DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi's Birthday Party: MK Stalin

DMK working president MK Stalin refuted speculation that non-NDA parties will discuss strategies for the upcoming Presidential election at a function commemorating DMK chief M Karunanidhi's 75 years in electoral politics in Chennai next week. The diamond jubilee celebrations will also coincide with the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's 94th birthday on June 3."This function is not meant for that (presidential elections)," Mr Stalin said to news agency PTI."Sonia Gandhi has spoken to me over the phone on announcing a common candidate for the presidential polls. Similarly, other leaders are also holding discussions and a decision on this issue will be taken only after everyone discuss the matter. This function is meant only for Kalaignar's (Mr Karunanidhi) diamond jubilee and birthday celebrations," the DMK working president added.Mr Stalin also said that the participating of his father, Mr Karunanidhi, will be confirmed only after approval from the doctors. Mr Karunanidhi had undergone a tracheostomy procedure in December.Besides Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, other leaders who have confirmed their participation in the celebrations include CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and senior TMC lawmaker Derek O'Brien.The opposition is trying to nominate a consensus candidate in the Presidential election, scheduled for July when President Pranab Mukherjee's term comes to an end.While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has suggested a second term for the incumbent President Mukherjee, other names doing the rounds include NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi.