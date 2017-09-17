Won't Say No If I Get Opportunity To Join BJP: Amar Singh

All India | | Updated: September 17, 2017 00:13 IST
Amar Singh said he would criticise PM Narendra Modi if he found any flaw in him.

Indore:  Expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh today said that he was not averse to joining the BJP, but he hadn't got any invite from the party, nor had he applied to it.

"The BJP is a very big political party. I won't say that I will not join the BJP if I get the chance, but who is giving me the chance? I haven't sent them any request letter either," Mr Singh told reporters in Indore.

Mr Singh said he would certainly criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he found any flaw in him. However, who can deny that Modi's mother and close relatives "are still living like commoners and go to government hospitals for treatment", Mr Singh said.

"The Congress abstained from the special session of Parliament convened for the launch of Goods and Services Tax only because Modi was going to make the announcement of the new tax regime," he said.

Mr Singh also took a potshot at rebel JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav's 'Save Composite Culture' campaign, asking whether Mr Yadav didn't notice any communal atmosphere in the country when he was the convener of the NDA during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led regime.

Communalism and secularism have become a joke in today's politics, he said.

Mr Singh also remarked that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently said that the outfit was committed to respect the Supreme Court's ruling in the Babri Masjid case, and this was a "secular statement".

