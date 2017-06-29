Money of Indians in Swiss banks down to nearly half at Rs 4,500 crore, shows Switzerland's central bank data: PTI news agency

'Won't Punish Genuine Mistakes', Promises Government Ahead of GST Rollout The revenue secretary said most states had issued the necessary orders and others would do it by tomorrow when the GST Council meets. But Dr Adhia suggested that too much was being made of the preparations that small business needed to make, perhaps due to communication gaps.