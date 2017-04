Lawyer Ram Jethmalani has said that if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot afford to pay his fee, he will not charge the politician to defend him in court.His comments come after a controversy over a bill for over 3 crores for the Chief Minister sent by Mr Jethmalani, one of the country's top lawyers, for serving as his counsel in a criminal and civil defamation case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.The bill, the opposition alleged, was being passed on to taxpayers.