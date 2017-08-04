Women Won't Need To Buy Bus Tickets On Raksha Bandhan In UP

Women can enjoy free travel on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that women across the state will be able to avail free ride on all state-owned buses from midnight of August 6 till midnight of August 7.Necessary instructions, officials told IANS, have been issued to the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).The state government has also asked police to ensure that the free ride for women is safe and that they do not face any trouble at the hand of any anti-social elements.