Women Lawmakers' Reality Check In Mumbai Jail After Inmate's Murder, Riot

Twenty Members of the Parliamentary Empowerment of Women committee visited the Byculla jail, after a female prisoner died of alleged torture by the jail staff. The all women panel was headed by Assam MP Bijoya Chakravarty and also included Baramati MP Supriya Sule.Following Manjula Shetye's murder on June 23 inside the Byculla jail in Mumbai, the case has seen twists and turns. Jailer Manisha Pokharkar and five other prison personnel have been arrested after an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by one of the prisoners.The panel spoke to several female prisoners to learn about the jail environment and to get first-hand information about what happened about after Manjula Shetye's murder and the subsequent riot inside the jail.The issue of arrangements at Byculla Jail and security of prisoners was also discussed during the visit.As it happens before all 'sarkari' inspections, the jail surroundings were cleaned and roads were washed.The media was kept out when the 15-member committee surveyed the prison. Also, the members of the panel did not address the media.However, National Congress Party (NCP) MP Vandana Chavan while speaking to PTI said, "We will suggest changes in policies of the jail administration, if needed."Sources say the parliamentary panel also spoke to Indrani Mukerjea as part of their visit.Last month, Indrani Mukerjea who is in jail for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora had accused jail personnel of physical abuse and intimidation.The jail administration has filed a case against 200 prisoners including Indrani Mukerjea for causing a riot in the jail.