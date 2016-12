A body of an unidentified woman chopped in 13 pieces was found stuffed inside three plastic bags in Panvel, near Mumbai, on Wednesday evening, police said.The body was reportedly beyond recognition - her hands, legs and head severed- and was dumped near a garage at Khanda Colony in West Panvel. The workers of the garage spotted the body and alerted the police.The police have registered a case of murder and the body has been sent for postmortem.More details are awaited.