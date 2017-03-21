Woman Seeks High Court's Help After Husband, Daughter Die In Air Crash

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre and aviation regulator DGCA's response to a woman's plea seeking compensation for the death of her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash on way to the Vaishno Devi shrine.The crash occurred on November 25, 2015, within seconds of the flight taking off.The court also issued notice to the company operating the air transport service and the insurance firm with whom the helicopter was insured, on the woman's plea.Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) whether its policy with regard to grant of licence to air transport service providers deals with the issue of providing insurance cover for no fault liability in case of crashes.The judge asked the regulator to place its policy before the court on the next date of hearing on April 26.It asked for the policy of the DGCA as its lawyer told the court that there was a maximum compensation limit of Rs 20 lakh for no fault liability, but no minimum amount.The woman has sought a compensation of Rs five crore from the air service provider, Himalyan Heli Services Private Limited, as well as cancellation of its permit to operate.In her plea, filed through advocate Arun Khatri, she has also sought damages from the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry for allowing the air transport company to fly the helicopter allegedly without mandatory safety and insurance compliance.The petitioner, Priya, has contended that the chopper service operator tried to lower the amount payable for her husband and daughter's death to Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively from the initial offer of Rs 25 lakh each.