Woman Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Army In Poonch

Till August 1, there have been 285 instances of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces. In 2016, the number was significantly less at 228.

All India | | Updated: August 12, 2017 10:19 IST
Jammu:  A 45-year-old woman was killed in firing by the Pakistani army at border villages and Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today, officials said.

"The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0515 hours in Poonch sector along the LoC," a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army personnel guarding the border posts retaliated strongly and effectively.

The exchange of fire stopped at 6:45 in the morning, he said. Around 5:20 am, mortar shells fired from across the border exploded near the house of Mohd. Shabir at Gohlad Kalran village, killing his wife Raqia Bi, a police officer said.

On August 8, the Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, killing 21-year-old Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra.

Till August 1 this year, there have been 285 instances of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces. In 2016, the number was significantly less at 228. 
 

