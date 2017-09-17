Woman Killed, Five Injured In Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan

A woman was killed and five other civilians injured as Pakistani troops shelled border out posts along the International Border in Jammu district, a police officer said today.This is the fifth ceasefire violation by Pakistan in as many days.Pakistani Rangers used heavy mortars and targeted dozens of border outposts and scores of villages along the International Border in Arnia sector last night, the officer said.Over 10 to 12 shells exploded at the Arnia bus stand, he said.Six persons, including three women were injured and admitted to GMC Hospital, where one Ratno Devi later succumbed to injuries today, police said.Over a dozen of structures including some houses suffered damages, he said, adding that four cattle were killed in shelling in Jorafarm village."From midnight till this morning, there were heavy exchanges of fire and shelling intermittently in Arnia Sector", a senior BSF officer said.The firing stopped this morning, he said.Yesterday, Pakistani troops had opened fire with small and heavy weapon at BoPs and border hamlets of Arnia Sector.On September 15, 32-year-old Constable Bijender Bahadur sustained a bullet injury in Pakistani firing and later died. A day earlier, a woman was injured along the LoC in Noushera sector of Rajouri district.On September 13, Pakistan Rangers fired mortars on Brahman Bella and Raipur Border out Posts resulting in exchange of fire in which a BSF jawan was injured. The Pakistan Army also shelled Indian posts along the Line of Control in Mankote, Sabjian and Digwar forward areas in Poonch on the same day.Two BSF jawans and three civilians suffered injuries in the heavy exchanges of fire.