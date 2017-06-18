Woman In UP Killed Allegedly Over Dowry, In-Laws Hang Her Body From Tree

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2017 17:03 IST
A woman from UP's Badaun was killed allegedly over dowry. Police are investigating the incident.

Badaun:  A woman was killed allegedly over dowry by her in-laws and the body was hanged from a tree outside their village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, police said today. The incident took place in Hasaura village in Badaun late last night.

In 2012, Pinky Yadav married Sunil Kumar. A few days after their marriage, the woman's in-laws allegedly started harassing her for dowry.

"Last year, Sunil was diagnosed with jaundice. Pinky's in-laws told her to arrange Rs one lakh for his treatment. When she could not bring the money, they started torturing her," Superintendent of Police (rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said, citing a complaint filed by the woman's  brother.

"Yesterday, they made a fresh demand of Rs two lakh, which led to a heated argument between Pinky and her in-laws, following which they allegedly beat Pinky so severely that she died. Her body was then hanged from on a tree one kilometre outside the village," Mr Singh said.

Based on Pinky's brother's complaint, a case of murder and dowry has been registered against Sunil Kumar and his family members. The police are on the lookout for the accused, who are absconding.
 

