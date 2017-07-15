Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Delhi Police Van

A Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) van came to the aid of a 22-year-old woman who was in acute labour pain. The woman gave birth to a baby girl in the police vehicle -- with a little help from the police staff and her husband.Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said the woman and the newborn were later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.Ms Bhardwaj said police received a phone call at 4.15 am about an injured woman spotted near a ticket counter at the Old Delhi railway station.Police reached the spot, only to find she was having labour pains. On way to the hospital, police staff in the vehicle helped her give birth.Ms Bhardwaj said it was not the first such case for Delhi Police.