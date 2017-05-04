Woman Drowns In Sea While Taking Selfie In Mumbai

All India | | Updated: May 04, 2017 01:04 IST
30 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Drowns In Sea While Taking Selfie In Mumbai

Miss Meenakshi's father warned her against taking a selfie. She lost balance while clicking the selfie

Mumbai:  A 21-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu drowned in the Arabian sea, off Bandra Bandstand here while taking a selfie, police said today.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Meenakshi Priya Rajesh slipped at Bandra Bandstand while taking a selfie with her sister and mother, a senior police official said.

The family had come to Mumbai for a vacation.

Miss Meenakshi's father had warned her against taking a selfie. She lost balance while clicking the selfie and was drifted into the sea, he said.

Her body was found later in the day. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, police added.

Trending

Share this story on

30 Shares
ALSO READBefore Michelle, Barack Obama Asked Another Woman To Marry Him - Then Politics Got In The Way
Bandra BandstandArabian sea

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Sachin Tendulkar srt.phone

................................ Advertisement ................................