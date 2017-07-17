Woman Allegedly Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted While Returning Home In Maharashtra

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted at Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district, the police said on Saturday.The incident took place on July 13 between Shahu Chouk to Shelhal Road when the victim was returning home in an auto rickshaw after visiting a hospital, a senior police official said.After travelling some distance, the accused stopped the auto rickshaw and sat inside, he said, adding they forced the driver to take them and the victim to the outskirts of the village.After reaching the village outskirts, they threatened the driver with dire consequence and asked him to flee the spot, after which the driver moved away from the spot, he said quoting the complaint.They then tied hands and feet of the victim and assaulted her, the officer said.As per the complaint lodged by the victim, one of the three accused inserted a stone into her private parts and one of them urinated on her body, the officer said.After the incident, the victim was initially admitted to a government hospital in Udgir and later shifted to Latur.A case under sections 376D (gangrape), 367 (kidnapping), 354A(2)(sexual harassment) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Udgir, Aniket Bharti said."We have started a search operation to nab the accused and a probe is on," another police official said, adding the cops are also examining CCTV footages on the road where the incident took place.The case has section 376D because of involvement of the trio in the crime, the officer said.